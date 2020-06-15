EA Announces ‘Star Wars: Squadrons,’ a Soaring Spacefighter Game

EA just announced Star Wars: Squadrons, a first-person dogfighting game where players fly popular Star Wars ships into intense galactic combat. The game, which comes to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd, features a unique single-player story and 5v5 multiplayer battles.

Unlike Star Wars: Battlefront, the new Squadrons game takes place in a cockpit. It’s an impressive first-person game that lets you fly the TIE Fighter, the TIE Reaper, the A-Wing, and more. And while you can watch a short trailer for the game now, EA won’t reveal actual gameplay for Squadrons until the EA Play Live event on June 18th, 7 PM ET.

Star Wars: Squadrons puts a heavy emphasis on multiplayer battle. Your ship, cockpit, and pilot are customizable, and you learn loot through the gameplay—not purchases. EA says that the gambling loot boxes from Battlefront 2 won’t make their way to Squadrons.

Unlike other EA titles, Squadrons multiplayer is cross-platform. You can play with PC players on a PS4, for example. The game is also compatible with VR headsets on PC and PS4, which sounds like a fun way to throw up inside of your VR helmet.

The last Star Wars dogfighting game was 2003’s Rogue Squadron III: Rebel Strike, which is odd when you consider the countless Star Wars cockpit simulation games that came out in the 90s. But you can’t buy Squadrons just yet—it will release on October 2nd for the cool price of just $40. EA hasn’t specified if Squadrons is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with updated graphics, but the company may mention it during the EA Play Live event on June 18th.