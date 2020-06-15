Podcast Recommendation: An Intimate Discussion About My Journey to Save My Son

Almost three years ago, I donated a kidney to my youngest son. But the journey to get there is a story on its own—from when we found out that his kidneys were failing, to the decision for me to be a living donor, and my training to get in the best shape of my life.

While most of my personal journey to better health and kidney donation could be summed as “ride bikes,” I’ve talked at length about the specific tools that helped me achieve my goals. I’m not sure anything was quite as crucial as TrainerRoad, however.

TrainerRoad is training software to help cyclists get faster. It uses tested-and-proven structured, power-based interval training to push you to your limits, then helps you get past them.

But for me, it’s so much more than that. I was a tool that helped me learn to dig deep. To not give up even when I wanted to. To push myself, both physically and mentally. It helped me become the healthiest, strongest version of myself so I could give my son a kidney.

I was recently on the TrainerRoad Successful Athletes podcast to talk about that. We discussed my son’s diagnosis, finding motivation during difficult times, weight loss, finding new motivation after transplant, and a lot more.

I’ve talked a lot about our journey before, but never something as intimate as this. If you’re interested in our story, give it a listen. If you have questions, feel free to ask.