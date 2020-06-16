X
LEGO Announces the Full Super Mario Product Lineup

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
The LEGO Mario character pack, featuring ghosts, flying goomabs, squids, and more.
LEGO

Last March, LEGO announced it was working with Nintendo to create a new LEGO Super Mario lineup. The collaboration led to a unique product that allows you to create Mario levels and play through them with a giant Mario figure that collects coins, hits enemies, and more thanks to a built-in screen and sensors. Now, LEGO is ready to announce all the add-on sets, and you have plenty of choices.

We already knew that LEGO intended to offer alternative suit powers for the Mario figure and that it planned to release a boss-level Bowser Castle set. But the question remained, what else could you buy? Well as it turns out, lots and lots of sets.

An iPad with instructions for an unfinished LEGO set.
LEGO

Later this August, in addition to the $60 starter kit, you’ll have options like the $5 character pack, and four different “suit power-up” packs, each going for $10. But all in all, LEGO intends to release 16 sets you can buy at launch, including the character packs and power-up suits.

That includes a Guarded Fortress Expansion Set ($49.99), a Desert Pokey Expansion Set ($19.99), a Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set ($19.99), a Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set ($29.99), and a Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set ($29/99).

You can also pick from Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set ($29.99), Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set ($69.99), Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set ($99.99), the Thwomp Drop Expansion Set ($39.99), and the King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set ($49.99).

You can pre-order the starter set now at LEGO’s site, with more pre-orders to follow later.

Source: LEGO via The Brick Fan

