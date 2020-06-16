LEGO Announces the Full Super Mario Product Lineup

Last March, LEGO announced it was working with Nintendo to create a new LEGO Super Mario lineup. The collaboration led to a unique product that allows you to create Mario levels and play through them with a giant Mario figure that collects coins, hits enemies, and more thanks to a built-in screen and sensors. Now, LEGO is ready to announce all the add-on sets, and you have plenty of choices.

We already knew that LEGO intended to offer alternative suit powers for the Mario figure and that it planned to release a boss-level Bowser Castle set. But the question remained, what else could you buy? Well as it turns out, lots and lots of sets.

Later this August, in addition to the $60 starter kit, you’ll have options like the $5 character pack, and four different “suit power-up” packs, each going for $10. But all in all, LEGO intends to release 16 sets you can buy at launch, including the character packs and power-up suits.

That includes a Guarded Fortress Expansion Set ($49.99), a Desert Pokey Expansion Set ($19.99), a Whomp’s Lava Trouble Expansion Set ($19.99), a Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set ($29.99), and a Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set ($29/99).

You can also pick from Mario’s House & Yoshi Expansion Set ($29.99), Toad’s Treasure Hunt Expansion Set ($69.99), Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set ($99.99), the Thwomp Drop Expansion Set ($39.99), and the King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set ($49.99).

You can pre-order the starter set now at LEGO’s site, with more pre-orders to follow later.