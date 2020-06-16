Nintendo’s Free Jump Rope Switch Game Will Make You Hop Till You Drop

The world may be opening up slowly, but many of us still can’t get to a gym. Then again, even without a global pandemic getting to the gym is difficult. That’s where Nintendo’s new and free Jump Rope Challenge game for Switch comes in. It’s a simple jump rope simulator, and the best part is you don’t need anything than the Switch you already own.

Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure looks exciting and entertaining, but it’s expensive ($80), requires extra hardware, and hard to find right now. Jump Rope Challenge is free and uses the Joy-Cons you already own. You hold one in each hand like the ends of a jump rope and then jump. A little bunny on the screen mirrors your actions and counts your jumps. The goal is to do 100 jumps a day.

The game even has a two-player mode, although each player will hold a single Joy-Con. If you need to, you can “cheat” the system by bending your knees but skipping the jump. Nintendo suggests that as an alternative if you have knee issues or live in an apartment with downstairs neighbors.

When 100 jumps a day gets to be easy, you can increase the goal. The team that works on the game is small, so there’s not much going on here. But if you need a little motivation to get some exercise in, why not grab the game? Nintendo says it’s free for a limited time; you have until September to download Jump Rope Challenge.