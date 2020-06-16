Google Duo Rolls Out 32-Person Video Calls for Web Users, Launches PWA

Google puts out a major update for its Duo chatting service every week or two. But Google Duo is notoriously limited on desktop. At least, it was limited until today. The Google Duo website now supports 32-person group chats and has a dedicated Progressive Web App (PWA).

For now, web support for Google Duo is only available for Chrome users. Just log in to your Google account through the Google Duo website, fire up a group chat, and invite your friends with an invite link or through your contacts list. The mobile and web versions of Duo are compatible, so your friends have no excuse not to join your call.

If you want to add the Google Duo PWA to your desktop, then open Google Duo in Chrome and click the “Install” button in your address bar. A Google Duo icon will appear on your computer’s dock or desktop, and you should receive desktop notifications for incoming Duo calls (you can turn off notifications if you wish).

The PWA feature for Google Duo is live, but browser-based group calls may take some time to reach all users. If you don’t see the option for group calls on the Google Duo website, wait a couple of hours and try again.