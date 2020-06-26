7 Coffee Subscription Boxes That’ll Perk You Up

Nothing’s better than enjoying a perfect cup of coffee, except maybe having delightful new kinds of coffee regularly delivered right to your doorstep! With these tasty coffee subscription boxes, you can try coffee flavors from all around the world.

With a weekly or monthly coffee subscription, you’ll never have to worry about running out of delicious coffee. Plus, it’s a great way to try tons of new flavors and roasts you might never have found otherwise. What’s not to love about that?

Personalized Picks: Trade Coffee

If you’re sick of drinking the same old coffee and want to brew up something new, check out Trade Coffee (starts at $12.14 per bag). When you first sign up, you’ll take a quick quiz that’ll point you towards your personalized pick from more than 400 choices. You’ll answer questions regarding what type of coffee maker you have, what you typically add into your coffee, and how adventurous you want to be with your new coffee to help ensure you end up with the most flavorful pick for your setup.

Once you’re done, you’ll see the first bag of coffee you’ll receive in your subscription. Now, your Trade Coffee depends on your feedback, so be sure to rate the coffee once you’ve tried it; Trade then tweaks your next bag accordingly (and the next one and so on), until you find your perfect roast and flavor profile.

Curated Cold Brew: Driftaway Coffee

Instead of sending you random bags of coffee each month, Driftaway Coffee (starts at $16 per month) lets you have a say in what you’re sent. Initially, Driftaway will send you a Cold Brew Explorer Kit with multiple flavors for you to try out. You’ll tailor your future coffee deliveries by rating and reviewing the ones you were sent, so Driftaway’s curators can get a better feel for what you liked and what you didn’t.

You can even opt to receive mesh bags for brewing, and you’ll specify how much coffee you want to receive and how often. Instructions for how to brew cold brew coffee are located on its website, in addition to infomation about how long it’ll stay good for.

For Decaf Lovers: Swiss Water

Whether you’re looking for a way to mitigate late-night coffee cravings or bypass coffee jitters without sacrificing altogether, sometimes you just gotta have decaf. Swiss Water (starts at $18 per month) offers terrific weekly or monthly decaf options from roasters across the United States. Swiss Water removes the caffeine gently and without chemicals from green coffee sent by roasters, sends it back to the companies for roasting, then ships it to you so you can enjoy a variety of coffee flavors whenever you want without the buzz.

Perfect Coffee with a Perfect Price: La Barba Coffee

La Barba (starts at $13.04 per month) cares about every link in the chain when it comes to its coffee, from the farmers and suppliers to its employees and enthusiastic community. As such, its coffee is extremely high quality and perfectly roasted, and it tastes good regardless of whether you make it in your Chemex or your Mr. Coffee. La Barba offers single-origin coffees and blend choices in its subscriptions, and it has delectable flavors like Noche Oscura with notes of dark nut butter and rocky road; and the House Blend, with notes of milk chocolate, almond, and toffee. You can choose 5-ounce, 12-ounce, or two 12-ounce bags, and you can opt to receive coffee every week, two weeks, three weeks, or monthly.

Strong AF Coffee: Death Wish

If it’s more about the caffeine than the flavor or experience, Death Wish (starts at $14.39 per month) is the coffee subscription box for you. Death Wish is known as the world’s strongest coffee. Although there aren’t a variety of flavors, you can still get your caffeine fix while enjoying Death Wish’s smooth coffee, which has subtle notes of chocolate and cherry. When purchasing, you can choose from whole beans, grounds, or Death Cups (K-Cups), then select how frequently you want a delivery, from every seven days to once every two months. Death Wish says it will even refund you if it isn’t the strongest coffee you’ve ever had.

For K-Cup Users: Angelino’s

Keurig owners know how awesome it is to pop in a K-Cup and get a hassle-free cup of tasty coffee in minutes. With Angelino’s (starts at $24.95 per month), you can get as many as 192 K-Cups delivered to your doorstep every month, or once every two or three months. A few options are available for preselected variety packs, or you can pick your own from more than 30 individual flavors of coffee, tea, cocoa, and cappuccinos.

It has tons of delicious flavors to choose from, from Sumatra Dark to Coconut Macaroon. If you’re not sure what to get, grab the sample pack of 14 single cups for $5.95 (and free shipping). It has options for a variety pack, all flavored coffees, decaf only, or a tea sampler. Angelino’s also lets you switch up what you receive each month whenever you want, so it’s easy to stick with something you love or try something new when the mood strikes.

Customize Your Caffeine: Crema

While receiving random bags of coffee each month is fun for some, it’s understandably not for everyone. Crema (starts at $15 per bag) gets that, so it lets you curate your own coffee “playlist,” wherein you choose every delicious-looking coffee, select your grind preference, then add it to your playlist. Once you’re done and you activate your subscription, Crema will work its way through your playlist, sending you one bag at a time.

With tons of amazing flavors like Teodoro’s Italian Roast, Chicago House Blend, Kenya Karimikui Peaberry, and Mexican Maya Vinic, Crema makes it easy to travel around the world one mug at a time. You can also rearrange the order of your playlist (and even add or delete coffees from it) whenever you want and control how frequently you receive a delivery, from as often as every three days out to once per month, so you’re always in control of your subscription.