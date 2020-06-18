GeForce NOW Streaming Gets a Boost From Square Enix and Epic Games Store Titles

The news on NVIDIA’s streaming game platform, GeForce NOW, hasn’t been great as of late. But today it gets a small boost, as mega-publisher Square Enix returns to the platform. Square Enix’s games apparently weren’t available on GeForce NOW during its 2020 debut, but some were playable on older beta versions of the service.

Today’s update adds fourteen games from the publisher catalog, some big, some less so. Notable additions include franchises like Deus Ex, Just Cause, Life is Strange, and Tomb Raider.

BATTALION 1944

Boundless

Deus Ex: Human Revolution – Director’s Cut

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 4

Life is Strange

Life Is Strange 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

Supreme Commander: Forged Alliance

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit

Tomb Raider

As with all GeForce NOW games, players need to own the games on a PC-based platform already (usually Steam) before they can stream them from NVIDIA’s virtual game machines.

There’s more good news: GeForce NOW is continuing to get new titles added to its library, which is still the largest in the fledgling streaming market even after being severely contracted by publishers like Activision-Blizzard and Bethesda withdrawing support. Four Epic releases have been added, including Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection, which was given away as a free promotion for the last week. Hardpsace: Shipbreaker, a space salvage simulator that just debuted on Steam, has also been added.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Automation – The Car Company Tycoon Game

Paladins (Epic)

Power of Seasons

SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION (Epic)

Satisfactory (Epic)

SMITE (Epic)

Aside from Square Enix, most of these titles are still coming from smaller developers, though Paladins is a popular free-to-play game in the vein of Overwatch. It doesn’t look like the fractured library problem will go away any time soon—an issue shared with streaming TV and movie services—but things are certainly looking up for GeForce NOW.