Google and Nest Wifi Are Getting Better on Slower Connections

I loved the first-generation Google Wifi, and I’m an even bigger fan of Nest Wifi. Part of what makes them so good is Google’s consistent updates that add improvements, tweaks, and new features. An update that’s rolling out today will make both systems work better on slower connections, along with tweaks to the priority device feature.

While the technical details in Google’s official blog post are vague, the overall gist is that both Google and Nest Wifi systems will improve the multi-device experience on slower connections. Video calls and gaming sessions are highlighted in the post, which suggests that bandwidth will be more event distributed across devices.

The priority device feature, which lets users pump as much bandwidth to one specific device as possible, is also getting “smarter,” though it’s unclear what exactly that means. It sounds like it’s just getting better at dedicating the most bandwidth on the priority device. Sounds good to me.

The update is rolling out today and will install automatically. You won’t have to do a thing.