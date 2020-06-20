Google Cuts the Price of Stadia Premiere (Controller and Chromecast) to $100

When Stadia launched last year, the only way to access the platform was to buy the Premiere hardware bundle. It includes Stadia’s Wi-Fi controller and the 4K-capable Chromecast Ultra, with three months of Stadia Pro for $130. It wasn’t a bad deal, considering the combined value was $170. Now, it’s slightly better, as the price on the Google Store is down to $100.

There’s a catch, though: that three months of freebie Stadia Pro access (free games to add to your library and 4K resolution) is gone. So, the combined value is now $140 … but you can get a month of Stadia Pro anyway, as it’s a freebie when you start a trial. You can keep paying at the end, or switch to Stadia’s free tier and keep 1080p access to any games you’ve purchased.

To be honest, $100 is still a lot to ask for premium access to Google’s streaming platform. I’d recommend trying that free trial on Chrome first (on any Windows, Mac, or Chromebook device) to see if Stadia has any games you want in its library. Oh, and you’ll want to make sure that your home’s internet connection can handle that high-bandwidth streaming, too.