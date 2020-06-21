ElevationHub Adds a Handy USB Port and Card Reader to Your MacBook Charger

Apple’s aesthetic is minimal and timeless, but it’s also … well, minimal. Its MacBook laptop line is pretty light on ports, leading to a thriving industry of add-on docks and adapters. The latest one keeps it simple and sleek, and makes itself travel-friendly by adding ports where you might not expect them: on your charger.

EvolutionLab’s EvolutionHub takes advantage of the way USB-C can handle both data and power by sticking its extra ports on to the charging brick, not the laptop itself. The tool has a pass-through USB-C port that plugs into the charger itself, plus a USB-A port for the many flash drives and charger cables that haven’t made the jump to C yet. There’s also an SD card reader for shutterbugs who lament its exclusion from the latest laptop models.

The whole thing is topped off by a loop of nylon and velcro that keeps your cables neatly secured to your charger. It’s not the most versatile or powerful MacBook dock we’ve ever seen, but for nailing the basics in a tight package, it’s brilliant. The EvolutionHub is $40 and shipping in July, but you can take eight bucks off if you preorder with the code TIDY.