How to Watch the Apple WWDC Keynote on June 22nd

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is kicking off in an all-digital format on June 22nd at 10:00 AM PDT. We’ll expect to see a bunch of new iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS features, but the word on the street is that there might also be new hardware with a new iMac.

Per the norm, you’ll be able to watch on any Apple device directly in Safari on Apple’s event page. Other users may also be able to watch on that page, but the better choice will be the YouTube stream. Then it won’t matter what device you’re watching on.

This will be a unique event for a number of reasons. For starters, it’ll be the first one without an audience. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, most conferences of the sort have been moved to online-only events, so it’ll be interesting to see how it goes. Other companies have prerecorded the announcements, though Apple may go a different direction and do it live.

Otherwise, Apple is currently under a lot of scrutiny right now due to App Store practices. Developers are opening up about how unfair the company can be, with many (including Microsoft) calling for antitrust investigations. That could make for an interesting keynote, but I wouldn’t put a high bet on them actually addressing the issue. Still, it’s not a great look to start a developers’ conference.