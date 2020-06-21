X
Popular Searches

Your Kids Might Hate Brushing Their Teeth Less Thanks to Pokemon Smile

Cameron Summerson @summerson
A young child brushing their teeth and then a screenshot of Pokemon Smile showing what they see
The Pokemon Company

Kids hate brushing their teeth, and if you don’t stand over them to make sure they do a less-than-horrible job, they’ll simply do the bare minimum (if that). A new Pokemon game called Pokemon Smile aims to make them actually want to brush their teeth.

Pokemon Smile uses AR to help kids catch Pokemon that “have been captured by the cavity-causing bacteria inside [their] mouth.” Which, honestly, sounds kind of weird. But it’s a cute way to get kids (and probably some adults) to brush their teeth, so I’m all for it.

Players will brush to catch Pokemon, complete the Pokedex, get awards for regular brushing, and decorate photos snapped by the game during brushing. It also offers best practices for teeth brushing, features brushing reminders, and has timers for one-, two-, or three-minute brushing sessions.

The game is free on iOS and Android and has no in-app purchases.

READ NEXT
Cameron Summerson Cameron Summerson
Cameron Summerson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and serves as an Editorial Advisor for How-to Geek and LifeSavvy. He’s been covering technology for nearly a decade and has written over 4,000 articles and hundreds of product reviews in that time. He’s been published in print magazines and quoted as a smartphone expert in the New York Times. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular