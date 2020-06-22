X
Fujifilm Webcam Tool Now Works With 11 X and GFX Cameras

In response to a webcam shortage as millions of people transition to working from home, several traditional camera manufacturers have created software allowing their full-sized cameras to work as makeshift USB webcams. Fujifilm is following suit. The Fujifilm X Webcam tool was released late last month, and new firmware allows it to work with two more cameras.

The full list of cameras now compatible with the tool is as follows:

  • GFX100
  • GFX 50R
  • GFX 50S
  • X-H1
  • X-Pro2
  • X-Pro3
  • X-A7
  • X-T2
  • X-T200
  • X-T3
  • X-T4

You’ll need to make sure that your camera is running the latest firmware in order to use Fujifilm X Webcam. At the time of writing the tool is only available for Windows, but a macOS version is expected next month.

Source: Fujifilm via The Verge 

