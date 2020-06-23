Here Are All the Devices That Will Get iOS and iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7

During the WWDC keynote, Apple announced that its products will receive a major OS update before the end of the year. But as always, some older devices will miss out on the fun. Here’s a full list of Apple devices that will receive the iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, and macOS Big Sur updates.

Oh, but don’t get too ahead of yourself! Take a moment to read about Apple’s mobile OS updates or the incredible masOS 11.0 Big Sur if you haven’t already.

Yay! All iPhones Running iOS 13 Will Run iOS 14.

Old iPhone owners rejoice! Apple says that all iPhones running iOS 13 will run iOS 14. In other words, any iPhone released after 2015 is safe. I bet you’re just itching to run widgets on your ancient iPhone 6s!

Here’s a full list of iPhones that can run iOS 14:

iPhone SE (2020 Model)

(2020 Model) iPhone 11 Series (Includes 11 Pro and 11 Max)

(Includes 11 Pro and 11 Max) iPhone X Series (Includes XS, XR, and XS Max)

(Includes XS, XR, and XS Max) iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

and iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

and iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

and iPhone SE (2016 Model)

Apple hasn’t released a beta version of iOS 14, but the completed version will launch later this year. If you’re impatient, you can sign up for Apple’s beta program and get a notification when the iOS public beta goes live.

And in case you’re wondering, the 7th-gen iPod Touch is also compatible with iOS 14. Have a blast.

Booya! All iPads Running iPadOS 13 Will Run iPadOS 14.

No iPad left behind! I imagine that’s what Apple execs said while planning for the iPadOS 14 update, because the company… Yeah, you get it—they’re not leaving any iPads behind. Any iPad running the latest iPadOS 13 software can update to iPadOS 14 later this year.

Here’s a full list of iPadOS 14 compatible products. I’m including release years for each iPad because, let’s be honest, nobody keeps track of which generation iPad they own:

iPad Pro (All Models. Seriously.)

(All Models. Seriously.) iPad Air 2 (2014) and iPad Air 3 (2019)

(2014) (2019) iPad 5 (2017), iPad 6 (2018), and iPad 7 (2019)

(2017), (2018), and (2019) iPad Mini 4 (2015) and iPad Mini 5 (2019)

The developer preview of iPadOS 14 is available today, and a public beta will launch next month at beta.apple.com. A full version will come later this year, although newer models of iPad will see the update a few weeks or months before older models.

macOS 11.0 Big Sur Works With Most Old Macs (Is 2013 Old?)

The new macOS Big Sur is a landmark for Apple. Not just because it has funky aero-styled icons, but because it supports Apple’s custom ARM processors—the same processors that Apple uses in the iPhone and iPad. It sounds dorky, but it’s a huge deal and, in my opinion, a good reason to save up for a Mac.

Oh, you already have a Mac? Right, I forgot. Then you’ll be happy to know that Apple is ditching the 10.0 naming convention that it’s used since 2001 in favor of a brand new number. That’s right; Big Sur is macOS version 11.0.

Tired of fun facts? Here’s a list of all the Macs that are compatible with Big Sur:

MacBook (2015 and Later)

(2015 and Later) MacBook Air (2013 and Later)

(2013 and Later) MacBook Pro (“Late 2013” and Later) *

(“Late 2013” and Later) * Mac Mini (2014 and Later)

(2014 and Later) iMac (2014 and later)

(2014 and later) iMac Pro (All Models)

(All Models) Mac Pro (2013 and Later)

Man, I can’t even remember the model and year of my car. If you have no idea which Mac you’re using, then pull up the About This Mac page from the Apple Menu and try to sear the information into your memory.

A public beta for Big Sur will launch in the next few months. But certified Apple Developers can stick their fingers in the pie today.

* It’s confusing and stupid, but MacBook Pros released in early or mid 2013 aren’t compatible with Big Sur.

Your Old Apple Watch Won’t Work With watchOS 7

Sorry friend, the Series 1 and 2 Apple Watches don’t work with with watchOS 7. You probably don’t need me to lay things out, but here’s a quick rundown of the Apple Watches that are eligible for Apple’s 2020 OS update:

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 3

If you don’t know which Apple Watch you have, then pull up your Watch info through your iPhone.

Apple says that some watchOS 7 features won’t land on the Series 3 or 4 watches, probably because of hardware or sensor restraints. A public beta for the new watchOS is available soon, but certified developers can start screwing around with it anytime they want.