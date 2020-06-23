Movies Anywhere Now Simplifies Streaming on Your VIZIO TV

Movies Anywhere, the service that brings together the movies you’ve purchased from Apple, Amazon, VUDU, and Google, is coming to VIZIO SmartCast TVs. It lets you stream anything from your Movies Anywhere digital locker with 4K HDR quality and Dolby Atmos audio.

VIZIO SmartCast TVs solve some of the problems that are common in smart TVs. They’re easy to navigate, they support a wide variety of apps, and they’re compatible with Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 protocols. So it’s no surprise that VIZIO wanted to lump Movies Anywhere onto the SmartCast TV’s list of perks.

If you’re the kind of person who buys digital copies of movies, then now’s the time to try Movies Anywhere on your VIZIO TV. Movies Anywhere doesn’t have a subscription fee and works with most purchased-based streaming websites, like Google Play and VUDU. It lets you customize separate user profiles, build wishlists, and discover a daily list of discounted content.

Of course, Movies Anywhere is available on most streaming sticks, like Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. It’s also available on LG smart televisions and any device running the Android TV operating system.

Source: VIZIO and Movies Anywhere