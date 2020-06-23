Nomad is Making its Sweet Leather Cases for the iPad Pro Now

We’re big fans of Nomad’s premium leather accessories. Today the company is expanding its line into the bigger iPad Pro family, with two options for both the 12.9-inch and 11-inch models. The new cases are up for pre-order and shipping in July, with prices ranging from $100 to $170. Yup, they’re very nice and very expensive.

The “Rugged” case is a standard back-and-sides affair, with the right side of the inner TPU case open for attaching an Apple Pencil. The “Rugged Folio” adds a protective top cover that can fold back on itself for a basic tablet stand, again, with an open area for the Pencil. It’s compatible with the magnetic smart cover feature on the iPad. Both cases have access ports for the camera, charging port, buttons, speakers, and microphones.

The cases are available in black or dark brown Horween leather, treated to ensure that they last for years and develop a distinctive patina with use. If you’d like an example, or you’re on the fence about those prices, check out our reviews of Nomad’s cases for the Pixel 4 and AirPods Pro.