The Best Places to Buy Custom-Printed Phone Cases in 2020

If you want something done right, you gotta do it yourself. The boring phone cases on Amazon just won’t cut it; you need to design your own case with custom images, patterns, and text. Don’t worry, custom phone cases don’t cost too much, and they come in tons of different sizes and styles. So, let’s design one right now!

Wait a Second, How Does This Work?

We’re going to look at some of the best websites for designing custom phone cases. And generally speaking, each of these websites works the same way. You pick out whichever phone you own, you upload images or type out custom text, and you pay some money to have your case printed out.

Easy, right? There’s still a bit of room to screw up. Here are some things to keep in mind before printing a custom phone case:

Image Size: Uploading a custom image? Make sure that it’s super big so that your printed phone case looks crisp and clean. Any photo that you take with a phone or camera will work just fine, but be careful if you pull images from Google.

Wait, This Case Doesn't Fit!: Have you ever ordered the wrong size phone case? It's easy to confuse the exact name of your phone, especially if you own a device like the iPhone X, the iPhone XR, or the iPhone Xs. Double-check that you're buying the right case before you pull the trigger.

Some Websites Have Small Selections: If you have an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device, then congratulations, you can buy a custom phone case from practically any retailer. People with other brands of smartphones will have to stick with Case-Custom and SkinIt. No worries, those are the best custom phone case websites.

Now that we know what we’re looking at let’s get into it. Here are the best websites for custom phone cases.

Robust Customization Options: Case-Custom

Before looking at any other website, I suggest playing around with the Case-Custom design tool. Case-Custom isn’t the cheapest option on Earth, but it has a super straightforward interface and supports most phones, including old devices, niche or imported handsets, and tablets. Its built-in designer is easy to use and lets you use custom images, text, or solid colors to craft the perfect phone case.

Case-Custom offers design options for hard cases, rugged cases, clear cases, and even wallet cases. These case options are available for most new and popular phones, but some devices are limited to just the basic hard case or rugged case.

Affordable Custom Cases: SkinIt

Don’t want to blow your budget on a custom case? SkinIt sells affordable custom cases for Apple, Google, Samsung, LG, and Motorola handsets. It has a better design tool than Case-Custom, with the option to add emoji or text to a phone case or upload photos straight from Facebook or Instagram.

The SkinIt store lets you design hard, rugged, clear, and wallet cases. It even has an option for waterproof cases! But these design options aren’t available for every phone. Even some newer devices, like the Pixel 4, only have options for one style of custom case.

Affordable Cases for Apple and Samsung Phones: Redbubble

Maybe you’ve shopped on Redbubble before, maybe you haven’t. Either way, it’s a marketplace for buying and selling custom designs on shirts, mugs, shower curtains, and other fun stuff. You don’t have to sell your designs to use Redbubble, but you do have to make an account to start printing things out. Also, the Redbubble design tool only imports one picture at a time and doesn’t give you the option to add text to your phone case, which is kind of a bummer.

Still, it’s by far the cheapest place to buy a custom phone case. You can design your own case for a little over $20, or buy a predesigned case for $25 to $30. Problem is, Redbubble only prints custom cases for iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices. The website’s design tool is also a little funky, and Redbubble only lets you print slim or rugged cases.

Kinda Custom: dbrand Cases and Skins

Wait, does this count? dbrand sells high quality skins and phone cases with some rudimentary customization options. As in, you can choose between different colors, patterns, and textures. It’s like customizing a sneaker on the Nike website, except it costs a whole lot less. If you’re not into the idea of custom photos or text on phone cases, but still want something with a personalized color or pattern, then this is the way to go.

The dbrand website also carries limited edition Teardown skins and cases that make your phone look inside out. They aren’t exactly custom, but they might be worth checking out if you have trouble putting together the perfect phone case.