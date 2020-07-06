The 9 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards

Mechanical keyboards are loved by many for the satisfying typing experience they offer, but you know what could make them even better? Not having to deal with those annoying cords anymore. And while in the past your options for wireless mechanical keyboards were limited, you have more options now than ever before.

What to Look for in a Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

You might not have as many choices when it comes to wireless mechanical keyboards compared to wired ones, but that doesn’t mean you should just buy any board. There’s a lot to know about mechanical keyboards, but these are the factors you should be the most concerned with.

Build Quality: Mechanical keyboards are expensive, so you want something worth the price you paid. Most keyboards will either be made out of plastic or aluminum, with aluminum being the more durable but expensive option.

Ultra-Compact: Anne Pro 2

If saving desk space is your main concern (or you want a keyboard ideal for travel), then the 60% layout is the way to go. It cuts out a lot of keys (most of the navigation keys, dedicated arrow keys, and the function row), and focuses on just giving what you need. And when it comes to wireless boards for that layout, the Anne Pro 2 is one of the best around.

Not only is the keyboard wireless, but it has a few quality of life features as well. You can still access missing keys through key combinations (such as FN+W for the up-arrow key), and there’s even side printing on the keycaps to tell you what each key’s alternative action is. The keycaps are made out of PBT plastic and are doubleshot. The keyboard features full RGB backlighting, which can be deeply customized in the companion app ObinsKit, where you can also reprogram the keyboard’s layout and layers to make each key (or key combination) do whatever you want—you can even create macros. The Anne Pro 2 relies on Bluetooth for connectivity but also works in wired mode (with a USB-A cord) if you need it to.

Finally, when it comes to switch options, there’s a good selection for the Anne Pro 2. You can choose between 11 different switches: Cherry MX Blue, Cherry MX Brown, Cherry MX Red, Cherry MX Silver, Gateron Blue, Gateron Brown, Gateron Red, Kailh Black, Kailh Brown, Kailh Red, and Kailh White Box. You can get the keyboard in either black or white (and that applies to the keycaps as well). You can also expect the Anne Pro 2 to last about eight hours on a full charge (although, you can expect it to last longer with the lighting off), and it uses a rechargeable battery.

Slim and Stylish: Hexgears X-1

If you want something compact that doesn’t get rid of as many keys as the Anne Pro 2, then the Hexgears X-1 may be what you’re looking for. It’s an ultra-slim keyboard at only 0.8 inches thick, and it uses a heavily compacted and unique layout. As you can see from the previous image, you still have the number and function rows, dedicated arrow keys, and even a full Numpad, with navigation keys such as Home and Delete being relegated to key combinations.

The X-1 relies on the Kailh low-profile switches to achieve its thin frame, which uses a unique stem design (so no aftermarket keycaps here). The body of the keyboard is made out of solid aluminum, which should help avoid flex despite the keyboard’s thin profile.

There isn’t a companion app for the X-1, which means there are no reprogramming options available, and if you want to customize the backlighting you’ll have to do it through various key combinations. With the backlighting on, the X-1’s rechargeable battery lasts for about eight hours, but with the lighting off it can last for upwards of 40 hours. You can choose between three switches: Kailh Choc Brown, Red, or White. It also comes in either a black or white body. The X-1 uses Bluetooth to connect wirelessly, but it also comes with a USB-A cable for wired connectivity as well.

Hot Swappable: Keychron K6 and K8 (Coming Soon)

Hot swappable keyboards are great! They allow you to quickly switch out the switches in your keyboard without as much as glancing at a soldering gun—which can save you a lot of time and complications. And if you want hot swapping with wireless functionality, then Keychron’s K6 and K8 keyboards are your best options.

The K6 uses a 65% layout (which is just the 60% layout with dedicated arrow keys and a few navigation keys), and the K8 uses a tenkeyless layout. It is important to note that, while the K6 is fully released and available for purchase on Keychron’s own website and Amazon, the K8 just finished being kickstarted and will likely be put up for sale sometime within the next couple of months. (You’ll be able to buy it on Keychron’s site when it does.)

Regardless, both of these keyboards are pretty much the same when it comes to features and options. There’s no companion app for either of them yet, but Keychron says it will release one sometime this year. But even out of the box, both keyboards are programmed to use various key combinations to give you full access to any missing keys and full media controls. The keycaps (which are made out of ABS plastic) help out with this, with all alternative functions for each key printed on the keycaps.

As far as options go, there are quite a few. You can get these keyboards with either plastic or aluminum bodies, white or RGB backlighting, and with either Gateron (Red, Blue, or Brown) or LK optical (which promise lower latency and come in either Red, Blue, or Brown variants) switches. You can also choose to get these keyboards without the hot-swapping functionality, which cuts the price down by about $10.

Both keyboards come installed with macOS keycaps, along with an additional set of Windows keycaps in the box—which is pretty rare in the mechanical keyboard world. They both use Bluetooth for wireless, but can be used wired with the included USB-A cable. And while we don’t know how long the K8’s battery will last, we can expect it’ll be similar to the K6’s rechargeable battery, which lasts for about 72 hours with static backlighting turned on.

Compact without Sacrifices: Keychron K2 and K4

Another duo of keyboards from Keychron. Yet, while the K2 and K4 may not feature hot swapping like the K6 and K8, they’re still great keyboards. The K2 uses a 75% layout and the K4 a 96% layout. You can think of these layouts as compacted versions of the tenkeyless and full-sized layouts respectively, as they clump all of the keys together to save space.

Like the K6 and K8, there are no available reprogramming tools for these keyboards, but you can still access media controls (and the few missing keys) through key combinations that are printed on the keycaps. You also still get macOS-friendly keycaps out of the box with an additional set of Windows keycaps also included. And, just like the K6 and K8, the K2 and K4 both use Bluetooth for wireless, with an included USB-A cable for wired mode.

You can choose between aluminum or plastic bodies for both boards, along with either white backlighting or full RGB. The K2 allows you to get PBT keycaps if you want (although you’ll be limited to white backlighting and a plastic body), and you can choose between Gateron Blue, Red, or Brown switches. The K4 may not have PBT keycaps available, but it offers more switch options including LK Optical Blue, Red, and Brown switches, along with Gateron Blue, Red, Brown, and Yellow switches.

Both the Keychron K2 and K4 use rechargeable batteries and can last for about 72 hours on a full charge.

Faster Than Light: Logitech G613 and G915

When it comes to wireless keyboards, latency can be a concern, as it will always be higher than a wired keyboard. Most people can’t tell the difference, but if it’s something you’re particularly concerned about, then Logitech’s Lightspeed Wireless tech may just give you what you’re looking for. This is a form of wireless that cuts down on latency, and while it’s still not as good as a wired keyboard, it can outperform other forms of wireless connectivity (most notably Bluetooth).

Logitech has two mechanical keyboards currently that feature Lightspeed: the G613 and the G915.

The G613 is a full-sized keyboard with six dedicated “G-Keys” that can be reprogrammed in Logitech G Hub. You can only use Romer-G switches with it, which is a light tactile switch. There’s no backlighting to be found on the G613, but it does have a suite of dedicated media controls located above the Numpad, which is always great to see. It also has a wrist rest built-in to improve ergonomics. The final feature of note on the G613 is the battery life, which Logitech states lasts for up to 18 months of regular use on two AA batteries—definitely impressive.

The G915 is a full-sized or tenkeyless board that uses low-profile switches to make the keyboard thinner. It features a full aluminum body, dedicated media controls along with a volume scroll wheel, and the full-sized version comes with five reprogrammable “G-Keys.” You can choose between three different switches: GL Clicky, GL Tactile, and GL Linear. The full-sized version lasts for about 30 hours with lighting on, and the TKL version lasts for about 40 hours with lighting on. (Both last significantly longer with lighting off.) Both versions use a rechargeable battery.

Because both boards use Logitech’s own switches, aftermarket keycaps won’t be an option for either. And while Logitech’s Lightspeed Wireless does require its own USB-A dongle, both keyboards can be used in Bluetooth as well (along with a wired mode).

The Budget Option: VELOCIFIRE Mechanical Keyboard

All of the keyboards discussed so far have been pretty pricey, but VELOCIFIRE’s keyboard manages to strike a more budget-friendly price.

There’s not much to say about this board, as it solely features white backlighting, and it comes installed with a nameless tactile switch. But regardless, for the price, it’s a solid board whether you’re typing or gaming. You can choose to get it either in a black or white body, and there’s a Mac version available as well (although it costs about $20 more).

You can also find 60 % and full-sized versions of the board, along with the TKL version pictured above. The TKL and full-sized versions rely on a USB-A dongle for connectivity, but the 60% version is Bluetooth enabled. And, all three boards can be used wired with the USB-A cables included with each board.

VELOCIFIRE doesn’t provide an estimated battery life, only stating that it comes installed with an 1850 mAh rechargeable battery, which should be good for several months of use with backlighting off.

Best for Office Workers: FILCO Majestouch Convertible 2

If you’re into understated and quiet keyboards, the Filco Majestouch Convertible 2 (what a name) should give you exactly that with its all-black look and quiet switches. It uses a standard full-size layout and will perfectly blend in with other pieces of office equipment.

The keycaps are made out of ABS plastic, and they have some side-printing to show off alternative key functions (mainly media controls). The keyboard connects through Bluetooth and can be used in a wired mode with the included USB-A cable.

You have the choice between Cherry MX Brown, Blue, and Black switches. If you want the keyboard to be as quiet as possible, you’ll want to choose the Cherry MX Black switches, as they are linear switches. And finally, the battery life is one of the bigger draws the Majestouch, as it can last for upwards of 900 hours on two AA batteries.