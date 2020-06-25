GeForce NOW Focuses on Epic’s Freebies for its Game Streaming Library

NVIDIA’s streaming games platform has dropped its weekly update, adding a smattering of games from both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The only notable new release is Danger Scavenger, a boisterous sci-fi dungeon crawler, but critical darling RPG Disco Elysium from last year is also on the list.

If you’ve picked up some of Epic’s weekly free PC games, you might notice a couple in the list below, including Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection and Just Cause 4. This week’s entry, Stranger Things 3: The Game, is already on the list. NVIDIA said that it’s prioritizing these free releases, presumably because so many users have them in their libraries.

Here’s the list of new titles for this week:

Danger Scavenger

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Disco Elysium (Epic)

Farming Simulator 19 (Epic)

Just Cause 4 Reloaded (Epic)

Idle Big Devil

Spintires

SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION (Epic)

Snake Pass

Surviving The Aftermath (Epic Games Store)

Tale of Wuxia: The Pre-Sequel

Tunshi Kongming Legends

Warhammer Underworlds Online

In addition, three Steam titles return to the service after previously disappearing: theHunter: Call of the Wild, the demo for upcoming first-person slasher Ghostrunner, and dungeon crawler favorite Torchlight II.