Amazon Announces a New Counterfeit Crimes Unit to Knock off Knockoffs

Amazon has a counterfeit problem. It’s wide-ranging enough that there’s a good chance you have purchased a fake item through the company if you’ve purchased SD cards, lightning cables, or even cheap mini PCs. Amazon previously promised to rid its stores of counterfeits, and now it’s going a step further with a new Counterfeit Crimes Unit.

Amazon promises it is going “on the offensive” with its new Counterfeit Crimes Unit, comprised of former federal prosecutors, experienced investigators, and data analysts. The company says the global team should enable it to pursue civil litigation, help other brands perform investigations to find and delist fake goods, and work with law officials.

As Dharmesh Mehta, Vice President, Customer Trust and Partner Support puts it:

Every counterfeiter is on notice that they will be held accountable to the maximum extent possible under the law, regardless of where they attempt to sell their counterfeits or where they’re located. We are working hard to disrupt and dismantle these criminal networks, and we applaud the law enforcement authorities who are already part of this fight. We urge governments to give these authorities the investigative tools, funding, and resources they need to bring criminal counterfeiters to justice because criminal enforcement—through prosecution and other disruption measures such as freezing assets—is one of the most effective ways to stop them.

Amazon already spent $500 million in 2019 alone finding, delisting fake goods, and blocking accounts who sold counterfeit products. But taking a more proactive approach should go a long way in cleaning up its market place.