PC Gamers Clutch Their Wallets in Fear as Steam’s Summer Sale Returns

Like most PC gamers, I have dozens of games connected to online store accounts that I’ve never played. And yet, when I saw Steam’s Summer Sale this morning, fifty dollars and sixty-three cents flew out of my wallet and waved to me as it disappeared into Valve’s digital pocket. Now I have dozens of unplayed games, plus three more.
Steam’s infrequent, store-wide sales on digital PC games have become the stuff of legend, though the pickings seem to have become slimmer for the last few years. This summer’s sale is offering a bonus five bucks off of a purchase of $30 or more. There are also “Steam points,” which can’t be redeemed for games, but instead meta-cosmetics that are applied to your Steam social account. Yeah, I’m not impressed.
Here are a few selections I spotted while skimming my store page. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it’s a good place to start.
- Borderlands 3:
$60$30
- DOOM Eternal:
$60$30
- Half-Life: Alyx:
$6$45
- Jump Force:
$60$20
- The Outer Wilds:
$25$17
- Planet Coaster:
$45$12
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice:
$60$39
- Spyro: Reignited Trilogy:
$40$20
- Stardew Valley:
$15$9
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order:
$60$30
The sale runs from today until July 9th. Unlike in previous years, these discounts will run all the time—no need to watch the store page for lightning sales.