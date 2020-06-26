PC Gamers Clutch Their Wallets in Fear as Steam’s Summer Sale Returns

Like most PC gamers, I have dozens of games connected to online store accounts that I’ve never played. And yet, when I saw Steam’s Summer Sale this morning, fifty dollars and sixty-three cents flew out of my wallet and waved to me as it disappeared into Valve’s digital pocket. Now I have dozens of unplayed games, plus three more.

Steam’s infrequent, store-wide sales on digital PC games have become the stuff of legend, though the pickings seem to have become slimmer for the last few years. This summer’s sale is offering a bonus five bucks off of a purchase of $30 or more. There are also “Steam points,” which can’t be redeemed for games, but instead meta-cosmetics that are applied to your Steam social account. Yeah, I’m not impressed.

Here are a few selections I spotted while skimming my store page. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but it’s a good place to start.

The sale runs from today until July 9th. Unlike in previous years, these discounts will run all the time—no need to watch the store page for lightning sales.