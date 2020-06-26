Google’s Phone App Will Let You Know Why a Business is Calling

Google frequently updates its phone app with new and useful features, and the latest one should be a crowd-pleaser. As spotted by Android Police, Google is working on a verification system that will help you know what business is calling and why.

To take advantage of Verified Calls, you’ll need to use Google’s Phone App. Until recently, that meant Pixel phones only, but more phones have access to the app now. And if you don’t like Google getting information about who is calling you, you can opt-out of Verified Calls.

The system works through behind-the-scenes verification. Businesses must go through Google’s approval process to join the program. Once a company meets the requirements, you’ll see its verified status along with its name and other helpful information when it calls you.

That’s more useful than Caller ID, which typically relies on you already having contact info stored on your phone. The call touches Google’s servers for a verification check, to match the number to the business, but the info Google says it will delete that information a few minutes after the call.

And again, if you don’t like it, you can opt-out. That’s assuming you have Google’s Phone App in the first place. Right now, that appears to be limited to Pixel, and some TCL, Oppo, LG, and Asus phones.