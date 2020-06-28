LEGO Plans to Make an Official “Seinfeld” Commemorative Set

LEGO has been courting adult builders for years. What better way to appeal to them than with pop culture’s surefire money-maker: nostalgia. The toy maker announced that it plans to make a retail set based on the beloved 90s sitcom Seinfeld. It includes five minifigs and the TV apartment set. It’s a set set.

This design was originally submitted to LEGO Ideas, a tool that allows regular LEGO fans to submit their designs. Those that get 10,000 votes or more from the community are considered for production as retail sets. The Ideas set includes the apartment, a minifig of self-titled star Jerry Seinfeld, and figures of Elaine, George, Kramer, and Newman. (Newman.) Look at George’s little bald head piece!

Ideas products have to undergo revisions from LEGO’s official designers, so the retail set that comes out probably won’t look exactly like the mock-up. But LEGO has released similar sets based on sitcom TV shows in the past: the Central Perk coffee house from Friends and the apartment from The Big Bang Theory. The Seinfeld set should be ready for store shelves sometime late this year or in 2021.