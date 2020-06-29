Amazon’s New Fire HD 8 Tablets Are on Sale for as Low as $60

Amazon is already running a one-day sale on its new Fire HD 8 tablets, which have faster processors, more storage, and a better battery life than their forebears. Now’s your chance to grab a Fire HD 8 tablet for $60, an HD 8 Plus for $80, or an HD 8 Kids Edition for $100.

The new Fire HD 8 tablet is a massive step forward for Amazon. Its about 30% faster than the previous HD 8 tablet, it has a MicroSD slot for up to 1 TB of add-on storage, and it features up to 12 hours of battery life with USB-C charging. It also has an Echo Show mode that turns it into an Alexa Smart Display, with hands-free video calling and smart home controls.

Amazon’s HD 8 Plus tablet is an upgraded version of the basic Fire HD 8. It’s the most powerful Fire tablet to date, with 3 GB of RAM and support for wireless charging. If you’re interested in the HD 8 Plus, then I suggest looking at the HD 8 Plus Wireless Charging Bundle, which comes with a charging station that automatically puts the HD 8 Plus into Echo Show mode.

If you have kids, then you should seriously consider grabbing the discoutned Fire HD 8 Kids Edition. I has the same specs as the basic Fire HD 8 tablet, except it comes with a year of FreeTime Unlimited, a rugged kids case, and two-year replacement plan. For $40 off the regular price, it’s hard to pass up on this deal.

The Amazon’s Fire HD 8 sale ends tonight, so buy one (or two) before they go out of stock.