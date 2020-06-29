Facebook Is Rolling Out Dark Mode to Mobile

If you’re on desktop, you can already get Facebook on dark mode, but what if you’re on iOS or Android? If you’re one of a few lucky iOS users, you can get dark mode on Facebook today. But very few users have the option yet, and there’s no word on Android.

Some people love dark mode, and it’s easy to see why. Implemented correctly, it’s easier on the eyes, and for some devices, it also extends battery life. Facebook already has a dark mode for Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, and its desktop interface. But mobile didn’t get the same attention until now.

As spotted by SocialMedia Today, a few users found a new dark mode option on the Facebook iOS app. You see screenshots and examples on Twitter. When SocialMedia reached out to Facebook, the company confirmed that it released the feature for “a small percentage of users globally right now.”

The company didn’t say when it would start rolling out the feature more widely or when Android users would get the option. But if you want to check if you’re one of the lucky chosen few, head to your Facebook app settings. The rest of us will have to wait.