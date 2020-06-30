X
Google Added a Smart Home Summit to Its Calendar

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
Google had to cancel its annual I/O developer event due to the global pandemic, but it still has plenty to announce. With that in mind, the company just announced the “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit. It will take place online on July 8th, 2020, starting at 1 PM Eastern.

According to the schedule notes, Google will focus on developers and cover topics like smart home APIs, the Local Home SDK, and other high-end topics. But that doesn’t mean we won’t see any hardware announcements, as Google I/O often saw a few product launches despite its developer focus.

Google even says it will use the summit to “share our recent smart home product initiatives.” The company already made significant changes in the last year, between the Nest rebrand, the launch of new Nest Aware services, and expanding the Nest Hub Max’s video calling capabilities.

We’ll keep you updated as Google announces what’s next for smart homes. Registration for the “Hey Google” Smart Home Summit is free, and you can sign up here.

Source: Google

