Samsung Debuts an 8TB Consumer SSD in Its New 870 QVO Lineup

Samsung just unveiled its second-generation quad-level solid-state drive, the 870 QVO SATA SSD. It sets a new standard for consumer SATA SSDs, with 560/530 MBps Read/Write speeds, exceptionally high endurance rates, and a maximum storage configuration of 8TB.

The 870 QVO lineup utilizes quad-level storage and a SATA 6 interface to keep prices down. That’s why Samsung’s new 870 QVO 1TB drive only costs $130, and its 2TB and 4TB models retail for $250 and $500, respectively. But Samsung’s decision to sell an 8TB consumer-level SSD is a bit odd because even with some cost-cutting measures, it’s hard to push an 8TB SSD down to a reasonable price.

Samsung plans to release its 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB 870 QVO drives on June 30th, which is why we already know the prices. But the company hasn’t announced a release date or price for its 8TB SSD. All we know is that earlier this month, a Tom’s Hardware leak suggested that the then-rumored 8TB QVO SSD might retail at $900. That would make Samsung’s QVO one of the cheapest 8TB SSDs available today, although it’s still nearly four times the price of an 8TB HDD.

For that reason, you should probably avoid Samsung’s 8TB SSD (or any high-capacity SSD, for that matter). They’re niche products that, even if you’re a hardcore gamer, aren’t worth the money. You’d be better off using a faster, smaller NVME SSD to power your OS and software, and a cheap HDD to hold all of your files.

Still, you should keep an eye on Samsung’s QVO SSD lineup. Like OLEDs, high-capacity SSDs are sure to dip in price over the next few years, and Samsung is already comfortable working with the technology. Who knows, your next PC build might run on a single high-capacity Samsung SSD.