17 Cross-Platform Games to Play with Friends

Cross-platform multiplayer is more prevalent than ever, and while it may not be available for every major game yet, there’s still a great selection of titles that support it. Not all crossplay is created equal though, as some games may limit what systems can play with each other. Sometimes, this is simply because the game is only available on a limited number of systems, but other times, systems are specifically separated for technical or balancing reasons.

We’re going to outline exactly what systems each game allows for crossplay, so you don’t have to do that digging yourself. Besides that though, there’s not much more to say, so let’s just get started.

Cooperative Action Games

There’s nothing quite like a good action game, and ones where you can work with your friends to complete a common objective are even better.

Dauntless (Crossplay between PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC): Heavily inspired by the Monster Hunter series, Dauntless sees you teaming up with a squad of friends to hunt down and defeat intimidating beasts together. And, as you defeat harder and harder monsters, you can craft increasingly powerful gear to organically increase your avatar’s power level as well.

Competitive Games

Some healthy competition never hurt anyone. So, when it comes to these games, you’re going to have plenty of fun either teaming up with your friends to take down other teams, or just competing with your friends for that glorious victory screen.

Crafting/Survival Games

When designed well, a survival (or crafting-focused) game can give players hundreds of hours of content. And because these games are commonly about spending those many hours working towards long-term projects, adding a few friends to the equation can speed up that process significantly.

Miscellaneous

These games may not fit into any singular category, but they’re still worth looking at when it comes to crossplay multiplayer.

Wargroove (Crossplay between Xbox One, Switch, and PC): Harkening back to the niche Nintendo series Advance Wars, Wargroove is a turn-based strategy game about managing various units to win the day. In multiplayer, you and your friends can either play as a team or play against each other. Either way, you’re sure to have a good time micro-managing these pixelated soldiers. (Note: Wargroove is also available on PS4, but crossplay is not compatible with that version.)

It’s great to see crossplay in any game, and the fact that we now have such a high-quality and varied selection of titles to choose from is even better. And, of course, that selection will only continue to grow as crossplay becomes a more standardized aspect of multiplayer gaming.