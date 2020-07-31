17 Cross-Platform Games to Play with Friends

Cross-platform multiplayer is more prevalent than ever, and while it may not be available for every major game yet, there’s still a great selection of titles that support it. Not all crossplay is created equal though, as some games may limit what systems can play with each other. Sometimes, this is simply because the game is only available on a limited number of systems, but other times, systems are specifically separated for technical or balancing reasons.
We’re going to outline exactly what systems each game allows for crossplay, so you don’t have to do that digging yourself. Besides that though, there’s not much more to say, so let’s just get started.
Cooperative Action Games
There’s nothing quite like a good action game, and ones where you can work with your friends to complete a common objective are even better.
- Dauntless (Crossplay between PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC): Heavily inspired by the Monster Hunter series, Dauntless sees you teaming up with a squad of friends to hunt down and defeat intimidating beasts together. And, as you defeat harder and harder monsters, you can craft increasingly powerful gear to organically increase your avatar’s power level as well.
- Sea of Thieves (Crossplay between Xbox One and PC): Are you ready to be a pirate? Because in this swashbuckling adventure, you and your friends can form a crew and sail the waves from island to island gathering treasure or, if you’re feeling aggressive, steal treasure from others. With beautiful visuals and plenty of charm thrown in, you’re sure to make many memories in Sea of Thieves. (Also worth noting, Sea of Thieves is on Xbox Game Pass for both PC and Xbox One, which is a significantly cheaper way to try it out.)
- Deep Rock Galactic (Crossplay between Xbox One and PC): You’ve probably done plenty of mining in plenty of games. Well, now you can really put those spelunking skills to the test by mining precious gems from the hearts of dangerous planets and asteroids—while dealing with plenty of enemies of course. (Note: Deep Rock Galactic is available on both Steam and the Windows Store for PC. Crossplay with the Xbox One version only works with the Windows Store version.)
Competitive Games
Some healthy competition never hurt anyone. So, when it comes to these games, you’re going to have plenty of fun either teaming up with your friends to take down other teams, or just competing with your friends for that glorious victory screen.
- Rocket League (Crossplay between PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC): You know what would make soccer better? Rocket-powered cars. And, in that case, Rocket League acts as a wonderful proof of concept. Team up with your friends and face against other players online, or duke it out amongst yourselves to climb up the effectively infinite skill ladder.
- Fortnite (Crossplay between PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, and PC): You probably don’t need us to tell you about Fortnite—it’s one of the most popular games in the world right now. But with the impressive number of platforms Fortnite supports, plus the fact that it’s completely free, it makes it a crossplay game almost anyone can get in on. It’s worth noting that Fortnite’s crossplay is a bit more complex than other games. When it comes to joining lobbies, Fornite has a hierarchy of platforms that it will join your squad with depending on what platforms you’re all playing on. PC is the highest, then Xbox One and PS4, and then Mobile or Switch. So basically, even if you’re playing on a phone, if one of your friends is playing on a PC, you’ll all join a PC lobby, and so on and so forth.
- Paladins (Crossplay between PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC): While Overwatch may not offer crossplay support, Paladins does a pretty good job at capturing that same hero-based team gameplay. Paladins is also free to play, so no matter your friend’s system or budget, you can play together.
- Brawlhalla (Crossplay between PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC): Another free to play title, this time taking inspiration from the Super Smash Brothers series. Brawlhalla has you knocking your opponents out of the arena to gain points. With a wide cast of characters and the option to play against your friends, or team up with them in ranked mode, there’s plenty of bombastic brawling to be had here.
- Killer Queen Black (Crossplay between PC and Switch): Fast-paced arcade games are always a great time, and Killer Queen Black takes that action-packed gameplay and transforms it into a team-based strategy brawler where you can win each match in any of three ways. There are multiple classes to master, and the base movement mechanics can be surprisingly complex. So, grab your four most strategic friends, form a team, and prepare to fight to the end in the pixelated bug-off.
- Street Fighter V (Crossplay between PC and PS4): The Street Fighter franchise needs no introduction; it’s one of the most iconic fighting games of all time. And the latest entry, Street Fighter V, is no different with a thriving competitive scene both off and online.
- Apex Legends (Crossplay between PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC): Another battle royale game, but Apex Legends is quite different from Fortnite in both gameplay and tone. Apex Legends is a first-person shooter and focuses more on movement than its cartoony competitor. And, while crossplay hasn’t been implemented yet at the time of writing, later this Fall it will be introduced with support for all platforms, along with the Switch version’s release.
Crafting/Survival Games
When designed well, a survival (or crafting-focused) game can give players hundreds of hours of content. And because these games are commonly about spending those many hours working towards long-term projects, adding a few friends to the equation can speed up that process significantly.
- Minecraft (Crossplay between PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android, and PC): Minecraft was actually a leader in crossplay support, featuring crossplay between all major platforms with no complications before many other games. Of course, Minecraft itself is ridiculously well-known, but now you can rest assured that no matter the platform, you and your friends can build up your own blocky world together. (Note: There are two versions of Minecraft on PC: Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on the Windows Store. Only the Windows Store version works for crossplay.)
- No Man’s Sky (Crossplay between PS4, Xbox One, and PC): Explore a seemingly endless universe in No Man’s Sky, all with a few friends by your side. Fly your ships, explore the procedurally generated planets, and complete quests together, all while staking a name for yourself in this oversized sandbox.
- Ark Survival Evolved (Crossplay between Xbox One and PC): Ark Survival Evolved falls into the more difficult class of survival games, as it sees you and your friends surviving in a dangerous world full of dinosaurs. But as you progress through the game and start taking over part of the island as your own, you can actually tame those same dinosaurs and command them to do some of the work for you. It’s a time-intensive game, but if you’re willing to put the hours in, you can have a good time here. (Note: Ark Survival Evolved is available on both Steam and the Windows Store for PC. Crossplay with the Xbox One will not work if you are playing on the Steam version. Ark is also available on PS4, but crossplay is not supported at all.)
- Astroneer (Crossplay between Xbox One and PC): Astroneer focuses on laid-back survival and crafting. There aren’t many immediate threats or pressing issues, rather, you just build your base at your own pace, while experimenting with the various gadgets you can create. This makes it the perfect game to play if you or your friends are new to the genre. But even for those who are veterans of the genre, Astroneer can offer up a nice change of pace. (Note: Astroneer is available on both Steam and the Windows Store for PC. Crossplay with the Xbox One will not work if you are playing on the Steam version. Astroneer is also available on the PS4, but crossplay is not supported at all.)
Miscellaneous
These games may not fit into any singular category, but they’re still worth looking at when it comes to crossplay multiplayer.
- Wargroove (Crossplay between Xbox One, Switch, and PC): Harkening back to the niche Nintendo series Advance Wars, Wargroove is a turn-based strategy game about managing various units to win the day. In multiplayer, you and your friends can either play as a team or play against each other. Either way, you’re sure to have a good time micro-managing these pixelated soldiers. (Note: Wargroove is also available on PS4, but crossplay is not compatible with that version.)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse (Crossplay between PS4, Switch, and PC): Ultimate Chicken Horse is about balance. The balance between your desire to win and your desire to make your friends fail. At the beginning of every round, each player gets the opportunity to place a stage element or obstacle. As the stage builds up, you have to make sure it remains possible for you to beat while being too difficult for your opponents. You can probably already see where the strategy comes in with that. (Note: Ultimate Chicken Horse is also available on Xbox One, but crossplay is not compatible with that version.)
- Forza Horizon 4 (Crossplay between Xbox One and PC): Open-world racers are a great time, and Forza Horizon 4 offers one of the most beautiful maps in the genre, along with some of the deepest car customization (for both tuning your car’s performance and how it looks). So, start your engines, and get ready to rip through the United Kingdom with reckless abandon. (Also worth noting, Forza Horizon 4 is available on the Xbox Game Pass for both the Xbox One and PC, which is a significantly cheaper way to try it out.)
It’s great to see crossplay in any game, and the fact that we now have such a high-quality and varied selection of titles to choose from is even better. And, of course, that selection will only continue to grow as crossplay becomes a more standardized aspect of multiplayer gaming.