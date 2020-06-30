YouTube TV Raises Its Price to $65 a Month for All Members, Adds 8 Channels

Like you, I use streaming services because they’re a low-cost solution to cable television. But have we ever stopped to ask if this experiment is a failure? YouTube TV just announced a price increase from $49 to $65 a month—a higher rate than some cable subscriptions.

The new $65 monthly fee is the consequence of the “rising cost of content.” In other words, networks are demanding more for their content, and Google has no choice but to go along with it. It’s the same reason why prices are going up for Netflix—the streaming platform enters bidding wars for content and has to make up for its losses somehow.

To help reduce the pain, Google is adding ViacomCBS’ channels to YouTube TV starting today, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1. Other Viacom channels, like BET Her, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Jr, NickToons, and TeenNick are coming to YouTube TV sometime in the future. Google is also introducing a “key plays” feature for news segments, in case you feel like jumping through different highlights in the news.

Should you stick with YouTube TV? Hey, that’s your call, not mine. All I know is that YouTube TV’s main competitor, Hulu + Live TV, costs $55 a month and offers a similar channel selection (but less DVR functionality). Smaller services like Sling hang out in the $30 a month range, and over-the-air TV is free once you buy an antenna.

Google says that new subscribers will see the $65 price tag starting today. Existing subscribers will get charged $65 on all bills on or after July 30th. Also, in Google’s words, the YouTube TV service may introduce “new flexible models” in the future. It sounds like we’re finally going to get cable packages on YouTube TV! Yaaaaay.