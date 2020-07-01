Peloton’s Fitness App Cycles on to the Roku Platform

Unless you’re HBO Max, everyone wants to be on Roku. And now you can add Peloton to that list, which launched the Peloton Channel on Roku today. You can use the app with or without equipment, and download it in a few easy clicks. That should make fitness at home more accessible than ever.

Peleton may be famous for its stationary bike and treadmill, but you don’t need equipment to get a good workout from the company. It frequently offers new and more accessible ways to access its content, whether on Fire TV, Apple TV, or now Roku. In each case, you get access to thousands of fitness programs that often don’t require equipment.

Instead, you can focus on HIIT, dance cardio, yoga, strength training with free weights, and more like you might at a gym. But thanks to Roku and other platforms, you can do all that from the comfort of your home.

Getting the Peloton app on Roku is easy; just search for it in the channels section and install it. Once you have it open, you can either sign in with an existing Peloton account or create a new one through Roku’s Pay system.

To start, you can sign up for Peleton’s 30-day trial to new members, after which the app-only Peloton Digital Membership is $12.99/month. And if you already have a membership, you can sign in with your credentials to get started.