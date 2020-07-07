Protect Yourself (and Others) with a Geeky Fandom Face Mask

If you’re looking to upgrade your face mask choices, these geeky options make wearing a mask a little more fun. We gathered a few picks from popular fandoms so you can represent your favorites whenever you go out.

Wearing a face mask is a good (and easy) way to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep you and your family safe while going out. Most of these face masks are made of a breathable material, like cotton, and have elastics that wrap around your ears, although some options have more comfortable fabric ties with which you can control the tightness. Also, don’t forget to wash your mask after each use to keep it sanitary.

Star Wars

Whether you’d fight with the Rebels or stand with the Empire, there are plenty of face mask choices for Star Wars fans of all varieties. Choose from iconic villains Darth Vader or Darth Maul, to stormtroopers, or perhaps even a floral May The Force Be With You statement mask—or prove you’re the biggest Star Wars fan by collecting all of them.

Star Trek

These face masks can help you live long and prosper! The official Star Trek Shop has plenty of Federation-approved designs for original series and Next Generation fans to bond over, and there’s even a Borg-friendly option for anyone quarantining in The Cube. It’s only logical.

Marvel

Avengers assemble! Whether your favorite is Iron Man, Black Panther, or your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, there are tons of face masks for Marvel fans. There are even comic-book-style designs, and masks with other MCU characters to choose from, like Carnage and Deadpool. Excelsior!

DC

Unless you’re the Man of Steel, you should probably grab a face mask before heading outside. If you’re a fan of DC comic books, there are plenty of super choices for fans of Superman, Batman, The Flash, Wonder Woman, and other DC characters.

Zombies

Okay, so zombies aren’t exactly a beacon of hope, but they’re cooler than werewolves, right? Whether you like cartoony zombies, something kinda cute, or something more intense, these zombie face masks are no-brainers.

Lord of the Rings

If you’re heading out for an adventure, be sure to take one of these precious masks with you. Check out cool options like the text upon the One Ring or a map of Middle-Earth or a depiction of the Doors of Durin. One mask to rule them all!

Alien vs. Predator

As if these characters weren’t terrifying enough. Sure, the Xenomorphs are cool looking and few terrors are greater than their parasitic face-hugging offspring, but they weren’t half as badass as the Predators. No matter whose side you took in this epic battle, these masks have you covered.

Pokemon

Pikachu, I choose you! Stay safe with these super effective Pokemon face masks. Choose your starter mask from options like Squirtle, Bulbasaur, or Charmander, go with a legendary Pokemon, root for Team Rocket, or vibe with a Ditto.

Harry Potter

Free Dobby by giving him one of these wonderful wizarding masks. There are masks for each of the Hogwarts houses—Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin—as well as one for the Deathly Hallows and one with spells written on it. Mischief managed!

Doctor Who

While we can’t all hop in the Tardis and have the Doctor whisk us away to a distant place and time where we don’t need face masks, we can be thankful we’re not living in a timeline with Daleks or Weeping Angels, or Cybermen. Let one of these wibbly wobbly masks be your companion when you step outside.

Dungeons & Dragons

Boost your armor proficiency with DM-approved picks like the classic Dungeons & Dragons logo to rainbow dice or get a little something special for the World’s Okayest DM. There are even picks for fans of Critical Role, players who don’t always excel at checking for traps, and a mask that lists its own stats.

General Geek

If we didn’t list a mask for your favorite fandom, or if you want something that’s geeky but only at a general level, we’ve got your back with these picks. There are geeky masks for bookworms, scientists, mathematicians, computer nerds, Google Chrome nerds, or one covering a few basic nerd interests in one go.

General Disney

Channel your favorite Disney characters or rock a simple Disney-loving vibe with the face masks available in Disney’s online store. Choose from classic characters like Mickey and Minnie, Disney princesses, and beloved Pixar picks. Of course, Disney has a few Star Wars and Marvel picks, as well. They carry small, medium, and large mask sizes and they have a handy mask measuring guide on their site you can look at if you’re unsure which size to get.

General Horror

Get your scare on (literally) with these frightening masks. Check out these picks for Jason, Freddy, and Hannibal, or go with a mask that has a bunch of iconic horror characters on it. Likewise, if your tastes lean a little more to the macabre than the brutal, these gothic face masks are plenty spooky.

General Gamer

Whether you’re more into video games or board games (or both!), there are masks for all kinds of gamers. Show germs that it’s Game Over, chase ghosts and fruit with Pac-Man, let others know you’re AFK, or display your favorite video game controllers. Likewise, you can rock these adorable Meeple if you’re more about board games.

General Anime

Anime fans unite! Whether you stan legendary animes like Hunter x Hunter, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Sailor Moon or you favor shows and characters that are a little more lighthearted, such as Goku, RWBY, or Totoro, you can rep your favorite anime in style. Kawaii!