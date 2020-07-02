Google Ends Sales of the Pixel 3a and 3a XL as Fans Look Forward

The Pixel 3a and its bigger variant the 3a XL have been a smash hit for Google, overshadowing the earlier and less budget-friendly Pixel 3. Yesterday Google stopped selling the phones on its official store, and confirmed to Android Police that both of them are out of production. It’s been just over a year since they were first sold.

The Pixel 3a was introduced as a mid-range version of the Pixel 3, downgrading the processor, using a plastic case instead of glass, dropping wireless charging, and using a more conventional bezel on the XL model instead of the 3 XL’s controversial notch, among a few other budget-saving choices. But they kept the much-loved Google-focused software with fast updates and the same excellent camera, while dropping the starting price from $800 to $400. In his review, our Editor in Chief Cam said, “I love you, little plastic phone.”

It’s not exactly a shock that the Pixel 3a and 3a XL are going away: Google’s replacement has been leaked for months. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL debuted last fall, and accounting for delays in production due to the COVID-19 crisis, observers expect the Pixel 4a to drop within a month or two. Leaks indicate that it uses a new slim-bezel screen and a “hole punch” front camera, breaking from the sensor-filled bar of the full-priced Pixel 3. It looks like it’s still using a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, but a larger 4a XL model may not be made.

Assuming that Google aims for the same “half price” mark that the original Pixel 3a sold at, then the Pixel 4a would go for $400 to start. We’ll keep an eye out.