Dark Sky Delays Shutting Down Android App Until August 1st

Earlier this year, Apple bought the Dark Sky weather app and announced that it would shut down Dark Sky for Android on July 1st. But in a surprise blog post, Dark Sky announced that its Android and Wear OS apps will continue working until August 1st.

All existing Dark Sky Android customers will receive a “full refund” come August 1st. Dark Sky hasn’t clarified if the “full refund” covers one year of service ($2.99) or multiple years of service.

Anyway, now’s the time to find a new weather app. There’s no shortage of great apps to choose from, including a handful of options that run on the Dark Sky API. Just keep in mind that Dark Sky API support ends sometime in 2021, so you may find yourself searching for a new weather app again next year.