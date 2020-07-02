Walmart Will Open Drive-In Theaters in Its Parking Lots This Summer

With the ongoing pandemic, heading to the movie theater may seem like a risky proposition. Drive-in theaters are the perfect solution, except that they’re a rare beast to find. That may change, though, as Walmart plans to open up drive-in theaters in its parking lots.

Starting in August at select Walmart stores, we’re partnering with @Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive-in movie premieres, complete with car-side 🍿and 🥤service. Stay tuned for more details. See you at the movies! https://t.co/JfUPB6QK8C pic.twitter.com/t4Enk8aYzL — Walmart (@Walmart) July 1, 2020

The grocery giant announced the news via a tweet today, but it didn’t tell us much. Walmart says it will partner with Tribeca films, a film and television production company co-founded by Robert De Niro. In its tweet, Tribeca states that the theaters should show up in about 160 parking lots.

Twitter: We’ve partnered with @Walmart to bring the classic, cinematic experience to towns across the country by transforming 160 store parking lots into safe, family-fun drive-in movie theaters featuring #TribecaDriveIn movies. Learn more here: https://t.co/fhc59N8UJd pic.twitter.com/8jCjpmidns — Tribeca (@Tribeca) July 1, 2020

Walmart says there will be popcorn and beverage service, and that it’ll be family-friendly theaters. With everyone staying in cars, social distancing should be easier to maintain.

The pair of companies didn’t offer any more details, like timing, pricing, or movie showings, but we’ll keep you updated as the information becomes available. In the meantime, Walmart set up a drive-in website with promises of updates soon.