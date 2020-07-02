Facebook’s Lasso, a TikTok Clone, Meets Its Maker on July 10th

Facebook is putting down Lasso on July 10th, according to notifications received by its users. Lasso, a blatant TikTok ripoff, failed to break into the mainstream and has less than 100,000 daily users in some markets. But Facebook still plans to launch Instagram Reels, another take on the TikTok format.

Like TikTok, Lasso allows users to shoot 15-second videos with popular songs and visual effects. Users can tap through a feed of suggested videos or look up videos by hashtag. But despite Facebook’s vast marketing budget, Lasso never broke out of the Americas. My coworkers haven’t even heard of Lasso, and they write about technology every day!

Anyway, Facebook’s next foray into the TikTok format is called Instagram Reels. Like Instagram Stories, Reels are integrated in the Instagram app and available from users’ profiles. They’re 15-seconds long and include music and visual effects.

So yeah, Reels is another TikTok clone. But it has a real chance at success. Not because Reels are better than TikTok, but because they’re available on Instagram. People like the convenience of using one app—remember when Instagram stole the Stories feature from Snapchat?

Facebook is testing Reels in Brazil right now but hasn’t announced a global release for the feature. In the meantime, I suggest that you enjoy your last week on Lasso.