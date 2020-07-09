ICYDK: iPhone 8 Cases Fit the New iPhone SE Perfectly

The new iPhone SE is a welcome addition to Apple’s lineup—a midrange phone that has almost all of the features of larger and more expensive models. But it looks awfully familiar: isn’t that just an iPhone 8 with upgraded guts? Why yes it is—and that means that the cases made for the iPhone 8 fit perfectly on the 2020 iPhone SE.

Welcome to ICYDK (In Case You Didn’t Know), a series where we offer tips and tricks that aren’t necessarily new but may have gone under the radar or otherwise not be well known.

Thanks to a body that appears to be a recycled design, the dimensions of the new iPhone SE are identical to the iPhone 8 from 2017. So, if you’ve waited a few years to update, and you don’t care about the face scanning or multiple cameras of the post-iPhone X design, you can reuse all of your accessories. Or if you’re looking to save even more money, scour the bargain bins for some three-year-old cases at a steep discount!

There are a couple of caveats. One, the iPhone SE is the same size as the 4.7-inch iPhone 8, not the larger 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus. So, if you’re ordering a new case, make sure it’s for the smaller design. Two, the rear Apple logo on the iPhone SE 2020 is in the center of the phone to match the newer design language. So, if you’re buying a case with a cutout or window for the logo, it might be showing a blank space instead. It isn’t a problem for a case that’s fully opaque or fully transparent.

Other than that, go nuts. It’s a great way to save some money on a phone that’s already an excellent value.