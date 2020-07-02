Pandora Brings Dark Mode to Android

Good news, people who love dark mode and maybe Dark Side of the Moon. Pandora, the streaming service known for its intelligent radio-like platform, is rolling out dark mode to Android, starting today. But you’ll need to be on at least Android 10 to use it.

Everyone app wants dark mode now, which is often easier on the eyes than brighter themes. And if you have the right phone, it’s also easier on battery life. So it’s no surprise that Facebook, Reddit, Microsoft Office, and more have already added dark mode in one way or another.

Now you can add Pandora’s Android app to that list. So long as you meet the minimum requirements. You’ll need to be on at least Android 10, or have a Samsung device that supports Night Mode. But so long as you hit those minimal requirements, you’re good to go.

Like other apps, Pandora’s implementation respects your system’s theme settings. So if you want dark mode on, you don’t change anything in the Android app. Instead, you’ll need to switch your Android device’s theme to dark mode. Then Pandora (and other apps) will follow suit.

Pandora says it’s rolling out the change right now, so you may not see it yet. But we were able to get the update just by checking for updates in the Play Store.