GeForce NOW Adds More Games, Plus NVIDIA Freestyle Graphics Filters

NVIDIA continues to add weekly updates to its streaming games platform, GeForce NOW. In addition to a new crop of titles, this week’s update adds NVIDIA’s Freestyle filters. Freestyle is a set of post-processing graphics effects that the company offers on its graphics cards. It’s been described as “an Instagram filter for games,” and yeah, that sounds about right.

Games require support for NVIDIA Freestyle on the driver level, so it doesn’t work with everything, but the list of supported games is pretty darn long.

Here’s the full list of additional streaming games this week:

Trackmania (Epic & Uplay)

Conan Exiles (Epic)

Desperados III (Epic)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Epic & Uplay)

Hue (Epic)

Lethal League

Lost Castle

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (Epic)

Serial Cleaner

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (Epic)

Subnautica (Epic)

Note that some of the games here, like Conan and Subnautica, were already available on GeForce NOW, but only if you’d bought the Steam version. It was a problem I pointed out in my review of the service, so expanding support to more purchasers is a good thing. NVIDIA is also prioritizing those titles that have been featured as free giveaways on the Epic Games store, like Hue, which is free right now.