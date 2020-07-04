Google’s Augmented Reality Dinosaurs Come Alive in Your Phone’s Camera

“I don’t like dinosaurs,” said no kid ever. Google’s latest expansion to the augmented reality powers of Search adds everyone’s favorite terrible lizards to the experience. Search for the most common dinosaur species on your phone, and you’ll be prompted to “view in 3D.” The models can then be placed in real space, actual size, through your camera.

It’s a pretty cool way to see the size and scale of different dinosaurs without needing to go to a museum. Watching them breathe and move (complete with sounds) really shows how it might have felt to be around one. At the time of writing, there are 10 dinosaurs available to check out.

Dinosaurs join a surprising variety of things you can view in AR on Google Search, including non-extinct animals, human organs, and the Apollo 11 lander. The tool is available directly in Search on both Android and iOS, though it might be limited based on your location.

Source: Cnet