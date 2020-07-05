LEGO’s Latest Sets Are Art Posters for Your Grown-Up Geek Home

Once upon a time, LEGO was merely a child’s toy, filled with smiling yellow faces and basic structures. But just because times change and children grow up doesn’t mean they stop loving LEGO. Adult fans of LEGO (AFOLs) are sure to appreciate the company’s latest endeavor—art posters built from studs.

LEGO art posters will come in four themes, Warhol, Beatles, Iron Man, and The Sith. Regardless of which you choose, the idea is essentially the same. You’ll build a black frame with standard flat legos, and then fill it with studs to create an art piece.

The Warhol set will have you recreate Andy Warhol’s famous Marilyn Monroe painting. But you have choices in the color scheme, you can build it one of four suggested ways (or more if you are creative) to get a distinctly different Warhol look.

You can build the Beatles set to create any of the famous band members, while Iron Man unsurprisingly features the titular superhero. The Sith sets focus on Darth Vader, Darth Maul, and Kylo Ren. In each case, you buy one set and then build it to get the look you want.

But in some cases, like the Sith and Iron man, you can buy multiple copies and combine them to create an even larger unique image. Just don’t expect the venture to come cheap—each set comes packed with over 3,000 pieces and will set you back $130. More if you want to build the bigger images.

LEGO says the Iron Man set goes up for sale on August 1st, with the others to follow on September 1st.