Pamper Your Dog with a Pawsome Monthly Subscription Box

Every dog owner knows there’s no limit when it comes to spoiling their pup with treats, toys, and grooming items. With one of these dog-friendly subscription boxes, you can give your pooch fun, brand-new goodies every month.

The majority of these monthly goodie boxes ship a combination of American-made treats and toys, though some tend to favor one over the other. The best dog subscription boxes first ask you for information about your pup, like their age, weight, and size, so items are tailored to their specific needs. Most boxes offer discounts if you order more than one month at a time, and some even skip charging you for shipping.

Incredible Themed Boxes: BarkBox

With BarkBox (starts at $25 per month), your dog gets two all-natural bags of treats, two fun toys, and one chew every month. You’ll have the option to choose a monthly themed box (with amazing past themes like Night at the Squeakeasy and Australian Outbark), or be surprised with a random assortment of goodies. BarkBox lets you choose a box based on your dog’s weight, and it can accommodate for your pets allergies or dietary needs. It also allows you to adjust the ratio of toys, treats, and chews if needed.

Just for Puppies: PupBox

PupBox (starts at $29 per month) wants to help you be the best pup parent possible. Monthly boxes include a combination of products and training information that are customizable for your puppy. You’ll receive five to seven items in each box, ranging from treats and chews to toys and grooming and training accessories handpicked for your dog’s specific age and physical traits. Boxes change month to month to keep pace with your puppy’s development and growth, and if there’s something in your box you dislike, Pupbox will replace it. How re-bark-able!

All Things Treats: TreatLuv

If your cute little pooch cares more about treats than toys, TreatLuv ($24.99 per month) is the best box for dogs with the munchies. Each box comes with five to seven treats and a surprise toy or other item for your dog to play with or be groomed by, plus you’ll never have to pay for shipping. TreatLuv offers monthly boxes for cats as well, which is handy if you have both types of pets, and it allows you to purchase a subscription as a gift for a friend or relative as well.

Tough Toys for Tough Pups: Bullymake Box

No matter how cute they are, some dogs just can’t help but be tough on their toys. If your dog is known for destroying theirs, let the Bullymake Box (starts at $31 per month) step in and rise to the challenge. Toys from Bullymake are durable and backed by a guarantee in case of damage. To get started, just tell Bullymake about your pet—like their weight and toy preferences—and what you want in the box (or you can opt to be surprised), and your box will be shipped on the following business day. The box comes with treats, and you can even add on a premium toy each month for an extra $9, which is great if your pup gets bored easily or if there are multiple power chewers in your household.

Support the Shelters: Rescue Box

The only thing better than doing something nice for your pet would be doing something nice for lots of animals, right? With Rescue Box (starts at $23.45 per month), part of the proceeds of your purchase benefits rescue shelters. For every month you subscribe, Rescue Box works with Rescue Bank and GreaterGood to donate five pounds of food and two vaccinations to shelters with animals in need. You can also opt to gift a subscription directly to a shelter. Each box is unique and includes treats, toys, and accessories for small, medium, or large dogs (and cats, as well). What’s not to love about that?

For Natural Snacks: GnawBox

GnawBox (starts at $24.99 per month) is a great way to ensure your doggo has plenty of chews and treats to munch on each month. Plus, each box comes with a surprise item for your pup to enjoy. All you have to sign up is tell GnawBox a little about your dog, like their name, gender, size, birthday/adoption day, and whether they’re a light or aggressive chewer and voila—your GnawBox will ship on the 15th of each month. The box itself includes things like jerky chews, yak chews, antlers, salmon treats, bully sticks, and tendons. All GnawBox products are 100% natural with limited or single ingredients and plenty of nutrients so your pup stays healthy.