GeForce Now Will Lose Seven More Games This Month

When NVIDIA’s GeForce Now left beta, we called it rough but the best streaming option at the time. Unfortunately, times change, and other streaming options have come in force while GeForce has suffered setbacks. To NVIDIA’s credit, it’s still adding game—but now it’s losing eight more.

Last May, NVIDIA took steps to stem the tide of games leaving the streaming service. It used to be an opt-out scenario, where developers would have to request removal from the GeForce Now, but now it’s opt-in. NVIDIA won’t add games without permission.

In theory, that should be better in the long run, as you won’t have to deal with losing a game you were playing. But NVIDIA added plenty of games before making the switch, so developers may still request their removal. And that’s what’s happening this month. In a forum post, the company announced the next eight games to leave the service:

Leaving July 3

Saint’s Row The Third Remastered

Leaving July 31

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

DARK SOULS: REMASTERED

DARK SOULS II

DARK SOULS II: SCHOLAR OF THE FIRST SIN

DARK SOULS III

SOULCALIBUR VI

TEKKEN 7

That’s a set of fairly popular games, and it’s a big blow to the struggling streaming service. But just because the games left doesn’t mean they can’t come back. And if they do, they’ll likely have better support from the developers. Hopefully, NVIDIA’s new opt-in policy prevents too many more games from dropping away.