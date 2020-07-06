Eufy’s Fantastic Subscription-Free Video Doorbell is $56 Off Today ($164)

Eufy makes some of the best video doorbells on the market, in part because it doesn’t require any subscription. And even better, your video doesn’t go to the cloud. The newer variant that doesn’t require wiring is on sale today for 25% off, making it a steal if you’re thinking about getting a video doorbell.

While the Nest Hello is perhaps one of the most intelligent video doorbells available, it’s incredibly expensive. You’ll pay $200 upfront, and then if you want most of the features to work, you’ll have to pay a monthly subscription. And naturally, it relies on Google’s cloud servers for its intelligence.

If sending your data to Google’s (or any company) servers bothers you, and the idea of a monthly subscription to see your video doorbell history frustrates you, eufy has the doorbell for you. It stores all its data locally, and nothing ever goes to the cloud.

Additionally, it uses local AI to power notifications about people, pets, movement, and more. That means you don’t have to pay a subscription, currently eufy doesn’t even offer one. Once you buy the doorbell, everything is yours.

While the initial version of the eufy video doorbell required wiring your home, the updated version doesn’t (though you can). You can power it with a rechargeable battery instead. It also comes with a home base that offers more storage than the original wired version.

However, it was more expensive. Today you can avoid nearly all that extra expense thanks to an Amazon deal of the day. Act fast, and you can grab the eufy video doorbell for $164, which is $56 off the usual price.

The black variant of the upgrade doorbell already sold out, so you’ll have to settle for white. That’s assuming you don’t wait too long and miss out entirely.