Get Ready for the Xbox Series X Games Showcase on July 23rd

It’s happening! Microsoft will hold its Xbox Series X Games Showcase on July 23rd at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. The livestreamed event may include trailers for games like Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, or Everwild—a new Rare game. The showcase should also include next-gen adaptations for titles like Forza Horizons 4.

Microsoft hasn’t clarified which games will appear in its showcase, but you should prepare yourself for a big surprise. Like Sony, Microsoft is focusing on exclusive titles that might entice gamers to buy the Xbox Series X or delve into the xCloud game streaming service. Microsoft has spent the last year accumulating 15 Xbox Game Studios to produce exclusive content, and may refresh classic games like Fable for its platform.

Some fans speculate that Microsoft might announce a new Banjo-Kazooie or Perfect Dark game at the Xbox Games Showcase. Anything’s possible, but Rare is already working on Everwild, and rumors for classic game reboots rarely come true.

You can catch the Xbox Games Showcase on YouTube or Twitch come July 23rd. Geoff Keighley will host a pre-show stream at 8AM PT before the Games Showcase airs at 9AM PT / 12PM ET.