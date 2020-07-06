Skip Diagon Alley and Pre-Order Your Own LEGO Hedwig Today

Harry Potter fans will be delighted to hear they can now pre-order the LEGO Harry Potter Hedwig for $39.99. The set includes 630 pieces as well as a base for Hedwig, a detachable LEGO Harry Potter Minifigure with a scarf and wand, and a mini Hedwig toy with spread wings.

In this set, Hedwig is displayed in flight, carrying an important letter (hopefully it’s good news and not a Howler). Hedwig measures over 7 inches from beak to tail and his wingspan measures over 13 inches, so the set it is big enough (and absolutely cool enough) to sit on your desk or shelves. A manual-turn handle on the base moves Hedwig’s articulated wings up and down in a smooth and realistic motion (no batteries required). The owl looks amazingly detailed and beautiful, and the ability to move his wings IRL makes for a pretty impressive set overall for Harry Potter fans and LEGO enthusiasts alike.

Although the adorable set doesn’t officially release until August 1, you can pre-order it now via the LEGO web store. LEGO has a limit of two Hedwig pre-orders per household.