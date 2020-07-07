OnePlus Will Reveal Its Affordable Nord Phone in an AR Event on July 21st

After drifting into the world of $1,000 phones, OnePlus is going back to its budget-friendly roots. The company’s new OnePlus Nord costs less than $500 and runs on a Snapdragon 765 5G processor. OnePlus plans to show off the Nord in an augmented reality event on July 21st.

As of today, we don’t know much about the Nord. OnePlus confirmed that its new phone is affordable and 5G-capable, but any other information is just speculation from fans. That said, you can catch a decent glimpse at the Nord in OnePlus’ Dear Past advertisement, which suggests that it has a 6 or 7-inch screen and a four-camera array.

OnePlus plans to launch the Nord in India and Europe this year (probably on July 21st, the day of the launch event). But we don’t know if the phone is coming stateside. OnePlus says that the Nord will ship in the U.S. during a “limited beta,” but there’s no telling how large that “beta” will be, or if the Nord will ever slide into the general market.

An AR launch event may sound weird, but it’s actually pretty tame by OnePlus standards. I mean, we’re talking about the company that’s hosting a robot snowball fight later this year. OnePlus plans to send out physical invitations to the launch event, but anybody can drop in with the Nord Launch app on July 21st at 7AM PT / 10AM ET. The app isn’t available for iOS yet, but it’s on the Google Play Store for Android phones.