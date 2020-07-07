The 64 GB Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is Only $250 at Walmart

I love the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet. It’s easily the best Chrome OS tablet on the market right now, but it’s also just an excellent Chromebook to keep around. At full retail, it’s already an incredible value, but if you’re looking for an even better deal, $250 is an absolute steal.

If you haven’t read my review of the Duet (which was the first perfect 10/10 score I’ve ever given), it’s a 10.1-inch Chrome OS tablet/laptop with a removable keyboard and kickstand cover. The three-piece system makes it infinitely versatile since it works as a laptop when you need it, has a kickstand for watching videos, or can just be a standalone tablet when you remove the keyboard and kickstand.

It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio processor, which keeps things running far smoother than I ever expected it would and handled all but the most intense tasks shockingly well. It only has 4 GB of RAM, but honestly, you’re probably not going to be doing a ton of multitasking on this little guy so it works out well.

It also has excellent battery life and a surprisingly robust build for its low price tag. The keyboard is a little bit flimsy, but it’s still very usable. Overall, it’s one of the most impressive little device I’ve personally used in the past several years.

Normally, the 64 GB variant sells for $280, with the 128 GB model jumping to $300. And normally, I’d tell you to spend the extra $20 for the extra storage. But right now, Walmart is letting the 64 GB model go for $250, which is a no-brainer. If you’ve been considering picking one up, now’s the time.