Gmail for iPad Now Supports Split View Multitasking

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
Tired of jumping between your iPad’s Gmail and Safari apps for promo codes and password resets? Google just added Split View multitasking to its Gmail app, so you can quickly set Gmail side-by-side with your browser, a notes app, or your photo gallery.

To use Split View with Gmail, open the Gmail app, swipe up from the bottom of your screen to bring up the Dock, and hold your finger on an app icon. After holding your finger against the icon for a second, drag it to the left or right side of your screen. Your apps should lock into Split View, with a slider to adjust window size between apps.

Gmail and Safari in Split View on the iPad.
Gmail and Safari in Split View on the iPad. Andrew Heinzman

You may need to manually update your Gmail app if it hasn’t automatically updated. If Split View doesn’t work on your iPad, then you need to double-check that multitasking is enabled. Launch “Settings,” go to “Home Screen & Dock,” open the “Multitasking” menu, and enable “Allow Multiple Apps.” Keep in mind that Split View is only available on iPadOS version 13 and later.

Source: Google via MacRumors

