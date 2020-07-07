Amazon Rolls Out User Profiles for Prime Video

After years of waiting, Amazon is rolling out user profiles for households that share Prime accounts. Starting today, you and your family can create up to six Prime Video profiles with personalized recommendations, watch history, season progress, and parental controls.

Prime Video profiles are just another reason to share Prime Benefits with your family. They keep your viewing history and recommendations separate without restricting your access to Prime Video content. Even rentals and digital purchases are available on every Prime Video profile, so you don’t have to worry about screwing up your Prime library. And with Kids profiles, there’s no chance of your little one sliding into the world of scary movies and early-2000’s HBO shows.

We first reported on Prime Video profiles in March, when the feature was still in beta. Since then, Amazon added customizable avatars to profiles and made it easier to switch profiles from the new “Who’s Watching” tab.

Amazon is rolling out Prime Video profiles to all U.S. subscribers. Still, the feature may not hit your account for a day or two. If you already have an Amazon Household set up, then Amazon could automatically generate profiles for you and your family—that’s what happened to our writer Josh Hendrickson.