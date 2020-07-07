Logitech MX Keys and MX Master 3 Mouse Getting Apple Versions in August

Today, Logitech announced a new Master Series keyboard and mouse with Mac digital creators in mind, which will be available in August. Though the original MX Keys keyboard and MX Master 3 mouse already work with both Apple and Windows devices, these new versions are geared to Apple users and tuned for “speed and precision.” It doesn’t hurt that they have a Space Gray finish to match your other Apple devices.

The MX Keys for Mac ($99.99) layout is designed specifically for use with MacOS, iPadOS, and iOS devices. Three dedicated Easy-switch keys on the top row allow you to pair up to three devices, like a Mac Pro or a MacBook Air, and effortlessly switch between them in an instant. Its keys are spherically dished and have rounded edges for comfort and efficiency, and are also backlit with a proximity sensor that automatically adjusts as you move near or away from the keyboard.

The MX Master 3 for Mac ($99.99) is as beautiful and hardworking as its previous iterations, but it now has a gesture button and allows you to fully customize it for a huge variety of popular apps, like Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro, Google Chrome, Safari, and the Microsoft Office Suite. The MX Master 3 for Mac makes it easy to switch between desktops, see what apps are open, and scroll 1,000 lines in a second.

Pre-orders start today, and both items will be available in the U.S. Canada and other select countries in July, with a global rollout to follow in August.